Sunday
1:45 a.m. – Arrest, 900 East Market Street, Logansport. Eli Jones, 25, of Burnettsville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), unlawful possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, prior (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
4:37 a.m. – Arrest, 116 Erie Avenue, Logansport. Santiago Coxaj-axup, 33, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Wednesday
11:28 p.m. – Arrest, 150 East and 300 South, Cass County. Jeremy Leazenby, 37, of Logansport, was arrested on a warrant for one count of criminal confinement, one count criminal confinement, one count of strangulation, one count of domestic battery, one count of pointing a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. CCSD.
Thursday
10:11 a.m. – Arrest, Cass County. William Reed, 34, of Logansport, was arrested on a violation of bond warrant (level 5 felony). CCSD.
12:14 p.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Kelove Moss, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant for three counts of neglecting a dependent (level 6 felony) and a false informing warrant (class B misdemeanor).
1:53 p.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Nichole Beemer, 38, of Kokomo, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant (level 6 felony) CCSD.
