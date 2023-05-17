The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department and the Logansport Community School Corporation, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at the new playground at Fairview Park.
The “Smiles For All” Playground is the first public playground in Logansport to be fully inclusive for children of all abilities. It has many ground-level activities and ramps to help people with mobile disabilities, many sensory activities that children can hear, feel, touch, spin, and swing, and finally, a new “Omni-Tri-Net Climber” to provide children with an opportunity to really challenge themselves by climbing through a series of nets.
Many people and businesses had a hand in the completion of the Fairview Playground and the new Security Federal Savings Bank Community Pavilion. This project was paid for by the City of Logansport, the Logansport Community School Corporation, the Logansport Redevelopment Commission, The Cass County Community Foundation, and Security Federal Savings Bank.
In addition to those that helped pay for the project, many people helped to build these structures. During the September 2022 Live United Day, sponsored by the United Way of Cass County, 30-40 people spent two days constructing the playground structures. The grand entrance “Smiles for All,” which was paid for by the Cass County Community Foundation, was fabricated by Jim Galbreath of Galbreath Industries, and the chimes were created and put together by the students of Fairview Elementary School and the Art Club at Logansport High School.
During this semester, the Century Career Center students of the Building Trades classes have worked at building the new Security Federal Savings Bank Community Pavilion, which the bank helped to pay for.
This ribbon cutting ceremony was an opportunity to recognize and thank all the people and organizations for making the special playground possible.
