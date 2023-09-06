Eight kayaks will be available to rent from now until Oct. 31 near the boat ramp at Michigan Ave. in Logansport.
The kayaks can be rented for a float trip to France Park by downloading and using the Rent.Fun app on phones. Life vests will be provided.
The trip from Michigan Avenue to France Park along the Eel and Wabash Rivers is estimated to take about four hours.
The initial fee for renting a kayak will be $40. Renters will be billed an additional $7 for every half hour after. France Park will receive 75% of the revenue from each rental.
An annual membership option will also be available.
Kayaks and life vests should be returned to the kayak storage cages at France Park after completing the trip. The kayaks will be returned to Michigan Avenue daily.
Kayakers can check the Rent.Fun app to see the number of kayaks currently available.
The kayak season will run from May 1 until October 31 and hours of operation will be adjusted as needed.
Emergency services personnel ask that kayakers stay to the north side of the river. Kayakers should have transportation available to return to their vehicles after the trip.
