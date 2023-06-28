Three members of the Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were honored on Monday for their act of bravery in saving two adults from a burning house last September.
Town Marshal Nick Bowyer and Captain Gunnar Nelson were both rewarded with the Life Saving Award from the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, while Fire Chief Brent Ahrens was surprised with the Ollie Sandberg Award from the IVFA.
According to Thomas Keller — Galveston Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter, Emergency Medical Responder and Indiana Volunteer Fire Association Northwest District Associate Chaplain — the fire occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2022 on Sherwood Forest Drive in Galveston. Law enforcement agencies, Galveston Volunteer Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Medical Service were paged for the fire, before reporting further there were two people inside the burning home, according to Keller.
Keller said Bowyer responded to the residence minutes before GVFD units arrived and was able to rescue Bradford Elits from the burning home. Elits requested assistance in looking for his wife in the living room, but Bowyer was unable to reenter the home due to thick smoke, according to Keller. However, he gave details to Ahrens and Gunnar as to Elits’ wife last known location, and after two minutes of entering the residence, Ahrens and Gunnar removed Kay Lynne Bondarenko from the building, Keller said.
Keller said the quick and decisive actions of Bowyer, Ahrens and Nelson resulted in both residents surviving the fire. In addition, Keller said that as all of the team members are volunteers, they do not receive pay. However, Keller said Ahrams routinely leaves his work as a private business owner to respond to incidents.
“As a result of his dedication and commitment to the fire service, his participation resulted in great personal sacrifice,” Keller said in his speech and his nomination narrative. “Even though his fire service negatively impacts his own private business, he continues to answer the call, day or night, and many times, multiple times in a day.”
The Ollie Sandberg Award, according to IVFA’s website, is given to honor those people who work a little harder than the others on their department to improve the fire service, their community and to promote the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter’s Association. Ahrens, who was unaware he would be receiving the Ollie Sandberg award, said it was quite the surprise. He said he could not have done it without his team.
“I would just like to thank all the supporters of the community that supports our fire department as well as the team that’s behind me that helps me accomplish this,” Ahrens said. “It’s not a one-person job, it’s a team. We’re all a team and every volunteer department in the country has teams just like this.”
Nelson said he feels honored to have received the Life Saving Award. He said he would like to thank everyone from the department, including Bowyer, Ahrams, Assistant Chief Ben Hale and Deputy Chief Zach Zimmerman.
“... I feel like the whole thing was a team effort, it wasn’t just any of us,” Nelson said. “I know anybody in this department would have done the same thing and we were just the ones to be on the truck and Nick (Bowyer) just happened to be home.”
Bowyer said it feels good to have won the Life Saving Award. He said he would like to thank the Galveston Town Board for giving him the opportunity to have served as marshal for the past three years and Galveston Sheriff Edward Schroder, as Bowyer also works at the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
“These things don’t come around very often, so it’s always nice to get recognition,” Bowyer said.
