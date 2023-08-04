Excitement filled the air for students, teachers and parents alike on Thursday morning, as the first day of school has come again for Lewis Cass Elementary School and the Lewis Cass School Corporation.
Teachers and staff members were there to greet kids in the morning as they poured out of buses with their backpacks full of new school supplies.
Students were first dismissed from buses at 7:30 a.m., assistant principal Heidi Wilson said. After arriving, students headed to their classes to begin the day. While waiting for the school doors to open, some students spoke about what they are excited about. Third grader Gavin Hylton said he is looking forward to hanging out with friends. Over the summer, he said he went to a fishing clinic.
“[My favorite thing to do at school is] read,” Hylton said.
Second grader Cody Tomlinson also shared the sentiment of looking forward to playing with friends. He said his favorite part of school is specials, and his favorite is gym. Tomlinson said he went to Great Wolf Lodge over the summer, as well as kayaking and spending time with family.
“I’m excited about school,” Tomlinson said.
Kindergarten teacher Sandy Thompson worked with her students on recognizing their names, as well as counting and recognizing numbers one through six. She said she taught this with a cutting activity.
“I’d say watching them grow [is my favorite aspect of teaching kids], come in not knowing much and leave, you know, being ready to hit the world with what they know and what to do with it,” Thompson said.
Fifth grade science and social studies teacher Sue Gremelspecher said the first day saw a lot of unpacking, running through processes and procedures, making sure they get their lunch taken care of and where they are going to go at the end of the day.
“… lockers are new to the kids so that kind of stuff and then also this year, they transition from class to class so that’s a big hurdle to get over,” Gremelspecher said. “So, as far as teaching science and social studies, there’s probably not a lot of that going to happen today.”
Gremelspecher said getting to know the students, another aspect of the first day of school, is one of her favorite parts of teaching. She said it is more about getting to know the kids than the science and social studies aspect. Seeing the kids and watching them experience and learn is one thing she said she is looking forward to this school year.
The excitement about the new school year was seen with principal Al Remaly and Wilson as well. As students walked into school, they welcomed them in with smiling faces. One of her favorite aspects of the first day of school is the excitement from kids, and Remaly shares this feeling as well.
“[My favorite aspect of the first day of school is] the excitement that we see on the kids’ faces as they’re getting off the bus and running into school [be]cause they’re so excited to be here,” Remaly said. “And then the excitement on the teachers’ faces seeing the kids for the first time since, you know, last May.”
Wilson said she is also excited about a new PBIS initiative they are rolling out this year, which is a position behavior system. In addition to this new system, physical changes to the school have been made as well. According to Remaly, the cafeteria got a complete makeover, a gym has been added to the building and three or four classrooms are currently in the building phase. The classrooms will not be done until around September, he said.
“… and a lot of it is upgrading equipment, upgrading facilities that just haven’t been upgraded in, you know, 20, 30 years,” Remaly said. “So, it was time to take care of some of those places.”
Remaly said he is looking forward to watching students grow through the school year, whether it is socially, academically or behaviorally. Wilson said she likes being able to interact with students at all grade levels as an administrator, since she used to teach different grade levels.
“… we’re just looking forward to a great year,” Wilson said.
