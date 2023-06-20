Cass County and the City of Logansport are among the many Indiana municipalities receiving money from pharmaceutical companies as part of the National Opioid Settlement.
According to the Indiana Government’s website, the State of Indiana is receiving approximately $507 million across an 18-year period.
This settlement is with distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, the manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. An act was also passed in March 2022 to determine how much money each locality will receive.
Cass County will be receiving a total unrestricted share of $258,442.29 and a total abatement share of $603,031.93, according to a spreadsheet from the Indiana Government’s website. Logansport will receive a total unrestricted share of $10,169.59 and a total abatement share of $32,543.63, according to the spreadsheet. In addition, the total attorneys’ fee payment for Logansport will be $4,070.16, according to the spreadsheet.
According to the spreadsheet, Miami County will be receiving a total unrestricted share of $164,475.01 and a total abatement share of $383,775.00. Peru will be receiving a total unrestricted share of $100,882.24 and a total abatement share of $322,831.53, as well as $40,375.79 in total attorneys’ fee payment.
Fulton County will be receiving a total unrestricted share of $179,934.66 and a total abatement share of $419,847.55, according to the spreadsheet. Carroll County will be obtaining a total unrestricted share of $124,264.26 and a total abatement share of $289,949.97, according to the spreadsheet. Pulaski County will be obtaining a total unrestricted share of $104,168.92 and a total abatement share of $333,349.69, as well as $41,691.26 in total attorneys’ fee payment, according to the spreadsheet.
For 2023, according to the spreadsheet, Cass County will have an unrestricted share of $9,769.10 and an abatement share of $22,794.55. Logansport will have an unrestricted share of $20.63 and an abatement share of $1,056.58, according to the spreadsheet. Attorneys’ fees will also be $691.19 for 2023, according to the spreadsheet.
To ensure money is spent effectively, the State will be following the five guiding principles from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These guiding principles are to spend money to save lives, use evidence to guide spending, invest in youth prevention, focus on racial equity and develop a fair and transparent process for deciding where to spend the funds, according to the Indiana Government’s website.
