B.J. Cox was sworn in as a new member of the Board of Public Works and Safety before their Wednesday meeting. He will be filling in the position left by previous Board of Public Works and Safety member Adrienne Grant, who resigned from the board earlier this month, according to her resignation letter.
“It has been a true pleasure and honor sitting on the board with [Mayor Chris Martin] and Deputy Mayor [Jacob Pomasl],” Grant wrote in her resignation letter. “I wish the board, the administration, and the city of Logansport nothing but success in the coming months and years.”
Cox has worked for the city of Logansport for around 33 years, he said, and has previously served as a firefighter before he retired in April. He is also currently running for City Common Council, Ward 2, on the south side. While he has appeared in front of the board before to get things done, he said he gets to see different things on the other side of the board.
“… this side, you get to see different things and there’s issues in my side of town, which need to be taken care of and there’s all over the town,” Cox said.
Cox said the board asked him to fill in for Grant after she resigned. If elected for City Common Council, he said this will be a temporary position, but he will fill out the rest of the year.
“You know, I just hope I can do a good job for the city and, you know, work out some problems here and there,” Cox said.
