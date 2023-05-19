River View Restaurant Bar & Grill
Address: 230 Eel River Ave.
Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — Food products in walk-in cooler must be stored six inches off the floor.
One critical violation noted.
C — Several containers of various meats in cooler not date labeled. This is a repeat violation; upon next inspection if this issue still occurs a fine will be issued.
Salvation Army
Address: 615 Heath St.
Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Papa John’s Pizza
Address: 1702 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Walgreen’s
Address: 2301 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Jerry’s Pizza
Address: 1014 W. Market St.
Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.
One critical violation noted.
C — Must have current ServSafe certification.
Michael’s Pizza
Address: 1432 Michigan Ave.
Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Wally’s and Olly’s Ice Cream
Address: 15 E. Linden Ave.
Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — All employees must be wearing a hair restraint when working with food.
Zip Thru 2
Address: 601 Race St.
Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
Stepping Stones Clubhouse
Address: 421 12th St.
Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
Hardee’s
Address: 1121 East Market St.
Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
American Legion Post 60
Address: 828 Burlington Ave.
Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
William Paca Lodge
Address: 1510 Delaware Rd.
Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.
No violations noted.
The Science Project
Address: 611 North St.
Routine inspection; April 29, 2023.
No violations noted.
Yesenia’s Ice Cream & Restaurant
Address: 524 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; April 29, 2023.
No violations noted.
