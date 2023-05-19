Donut and chicken

River View Restaurant Bar & Grill

Address: 230 Eel River Ave.

Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — Food products in walk-in cooler must be stored six inches off the floor.

One critical violation noted.

C — Several containers of various meats in cooler not date labeled. This is a repeat violation; upon next inspection if this issue still occurs a fine will be issued.

Salvation Army

Address: 615 Heath St.

Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Papa John’s Pizza

Address: 1702 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Walgreen’s

Address: 2301 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Jerry’s Pizza

Address: 1014 W. Market St.

Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.

One critical violation noted.

C — Must have current ServSafe certification.

Michael’s Pizza

Address: 1432 Michigan Ave.

Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Wally’s and Olly’s Ice Cream

Address: 15 E. Linden Ave.

Routine inspection; April 26, 2023.

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — All employees must be wearing a hair restraint when working with food.

Zip Thru 2

Address: 601 Race St.

Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

Stepping Stones Clubhouse

Address: 421 12th St.

Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

Hardee’s

Address: 1121 East Market St.

Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

American Legion Post 60

Address: 828 Burlington Ave.

Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

William Paca Lodge

Address: 1510 Delaware Rd.

Routine inspection; April 27, 2023.

No violations noted.

The Science Project

Address: 611 North St.

Routine inspection; April 29, 2023.

No violations noted.

Yesenia’s Ice Cream & Restaurant

Address: 524 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; April 29, 2023.

No violations noted.

