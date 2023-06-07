Tyson Foods’ Logansport facility has awarded four area students $10,000 as part of its annual local scholarship program.
The students who received the scholarships are Carlos Samuel Vazquez, Joseph Daniel Argueta, Jayce Synder and Caedah Baladron Scherer. Two students were awarded $3,000 and two were awarded $2,000. Vazquez is the child of Tyson team member Juan M. Vazquez, Argueta is the child of Ruth Ramos, Snyder is the child of Jason Snyder, and Scherer is the child of Armando Baladron.
Community Liaison of Tyson Foods’ Logansport plant Stephanie Helton said in the press release that Tyson Foods has an ongoing commitment to serve the communities their team members work and live in.
“We’re beyond excited to provide access to higher education opportunities after high school to our team members’ children,” Helton said. “Congratulations to the four scholarship recipients for their outstanding academic success!”
The scholarships are given to children of Tyson team members based on their academic performance, involvement in school and community activities and financial need, the press release says. The money helps students with college or university education related expenses, including tuition, books, academic fees and boarding.
