15 years
It was announced that Ivy Tech will have a new network computer lab.
Plans have been moving forward to combine the city and county dispatch centers into one.
County Road 600E between the Wabash River and US 24 is being widened to accommodate traffic on the busy road.
Logansport police had no choice than to kill a cow that escaped from Stoney Pike Livestock Auction, rammed a squad car, and trampled a man.
25 years
Code Enforcement Officer Sonja Heishman reminded the Board of Works that with the help of police officers, they will be making a “sweep” of the city of its abandoned vehicles.
Since the service was made available in July, forty-four people have taken advantage of the Health Department’s free HIV testing program.
Dr. Ralph Anderson, Martha Richards and Joe Gaumer were judges in a B-B-Q cook-off at the Logansport Mall.
Local 4-H officials are planning an auction to raise money for an endowment that will provide permanent funding for the Cass County 4H Fair.
It is hoped that an Oktoberfest-style festival to be held in Walton will generate funding for scholarships.
In college football, Purdue’s Boilermakers shut down Central Florida 35-7. The Hoosiers lost to Kentucky 31-27.
50 years
Crowds well exceeded their estimates as 1,133 people attended the rock concert at Fitch’s Glen Campgrounds. Bob Wedekind, campground manager, reported all went well and there were no mishaps.
The Cass County commissioners mandated the Penn Central railroad to protect the 18th Street crossing with a watchman. All watchmen positions had been canceled September 1.
Two telephone cables in the 1400 block of E. Market were cut by vandals, affecting about 800 patrons in the Pinecrest apartments, the east George Street area and some rural phones.
A new business, Trott’s Doghouse, will open in the Logansport Mall.
Three buildings are to be razed in Twelve Mile.
Local propane gas dealers foresee short rations, but believe they will have enough gas for home heating this winter.
The Berries football team took home a 15-6 victory over Marion – the first time Logan has topped the Giants since 1968. Lewis Cass saw its season record drop 1-3 as a result of a 23-0 loss to Madison-Grant.
In college football, Illinois enjoyed a 28-14 Big Ten victory over Indiana in an error-filled game. Purdue won their season opener, hanging on for a 14-13 victory over Wisconsin.
100 years
The Cass County Fair came to a close with a full night of harness racing. Fair officials announced that over 20,000 people attended the fair during its nine-day run.
Harry E. Hirst was named the new assistant trainmaster in Logansport.
The newly constructed Sixth Street Bridge was officially opened to motor vehicles.
Clyde Cody was named to the Logansport Police department as a night patrolman.
The Logansport merchants held a style show to introduce the new fall fashions that have arrived.
The Logansport High School football team was defeated by Noblesville, 6-0, in the first outing of the year.
