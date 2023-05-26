Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will close U.S. 35 between State Road 119 and State Road 16 for two culvert replacements on or after Tuesday, May 30.
The first closure for U.S. 35 will be between C.R. E. 600 S. and C.R. E. 675 S. at Mud Creek. Once that culvert replacement is complete, the closure will be between C.R. E. 900 S. and C.R. S. 400 E. at Wilson Wiseley Ditch.
All work will be completed by mid-July. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 119 and State Road 16.
