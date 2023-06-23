Two Logansport High School students and a recent graduate are part of a two-week, five-country European choral and band tour.
Seniors Finley Gay and Kelsey Thomas, along with Gracie Kitchell, soon to be a freshman in the Jacobs School of Music at IU, are part of the Indiana Ambassadors of Music program led by Joe Scagnoli.
Gay and Kitchell are in the choir and Thomas is in the band. After a day of touring London, the band performed at the Victoria Embankment Garden and the choir performed at St. Matthews Bayswater Church on Tuesday.
Gay, Kitchell and Thomas also took in a showing of the musical “Wicked.” Accompanying them on their trip are Keva Gay, Finley’s mother, and Renee Thomas-Jensen, Kelsey’s mother. The group arrived in Paris on Thursday morning.
