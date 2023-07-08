15 years
The Cass County Commissioners are considering closing the 130-year old County Home.
The Cass County Community Foundation doubled the Logansport Rooster Club’s Shawn Hensel Memorial Scholarship Fund, with a donation match program.
Language interpreters are essential to fairness in the courtroom, and in Cass County that has been the job of Buddy Holder for 13 years.
Logansport auctioneer Larry Isaacs cashed in a million-dollar winner in the multi-state Power Ball play lottery.
Graffiti incidents in Logansport have risen to an all-time high.
City Council is taking action to restrict billboards on the Hoosier Heartland Corridor, to protect from clutter.
Author Brad Staggs, a Rockville native and Pentagon journalist, will be at Walden Books at the Logansport Mall for a book signing.
The Chicago Cubs have landed pitcher Rich Harden.
25 years
The much-anticipated arrival of the vintage 1920 ReVere touring car, purchased with donations by the community, took place this week.
Mayor Bill Vernon says a traffic study could result in Fourth and Fifth Streets becoming two-way streets.
Due to bad weather the Twelve Mile 500 lawn mower race was moved to September Labor Day weekend.
Taking advantage of a new state law, Cass County Council will consider setting a daily fee for inmates in the county jail.
The house at 1801 Spear Street is undergoing extensive renovation by Habitat for Humanity.
Work is underway to make a pocket park at Sixth and E. Market. A four-faced clock donated by Milt and Jean Cole has been installed.
Logansport’s Bob Rothgeb finished up the final round of the Indiana Open with an even par 72.
50 years
Construction has begun on the approaches for the bridge south of Clinton Street that will carry Logansport’s new US 35 bypass over Ind. 29.
Cass County Commissioners will meet to open bids for a new tax computing machine.
Sixty people are expected to attend the local Chamber’s first annual membership meeting at the Holiday Inn.
The city Plan Commission will meet to consider rezoning for a proposed steak house on the south side of George Street at Lafayette Drive.
Frank Callipo, president of the Cass County Carousel Corporation, was honored for his work in saving Logansport’s carousel.
A heat wave causing high demand for air conditioning was to blame for power outages in the city this week.
Ten retired firemen have filed suit for back pay against the Board of Trustees of the Firemen’s Pension Fund, Mayor Eugene Monahan and the Logansport Clerk-Treasurer in Cass Circuit Court.
100 years
A tornado touched down in northern Cass County causing $2,500 in damage.
George W. Seybold purchased the building at 409-415 Fourth Street, which houses Dr. Thomas and Dr. Holmes offices, the United Barber Supply Company and the Bauer Cigar Store.
Fire of undetermined origin destroyed the H. G. Reed elevator, general store, coal bins and office at Clymers.
The Pennsylvania railroad is taking no chances on there being a coal shortage this winter. A total of 75,000 tons of coal will be stored here to meet any emergency.
