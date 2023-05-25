The Medical Office Building East Lab at Logansport Memorial Hospital will be closed Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9 due to an unforeseen staffing shortage.
Patients will be directed to the Lobby Lab in Suite 120, first floor of the hospital. Hours for the Lobby Lab will be adjusted for June 5 through June 9 to 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 10 from 7 a.m. to noon. The Medical Office Building East Lab and Lobby Lab will resume normal hours on Monday, June 12.
