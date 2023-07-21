More than 7,000 people attended the second annual Squeal on the Eel Festival on June 17 and the event, sponsored by Tyson Foods, raised $64,000 to support local organizations.
“We’re grateful for all the volunteers, sponsors and recipients of the funds who contribute many hours and talents to help us put on a fun community event,” event coordinator Stephanie Helton said in a press release.
Each year, four local nonprofit organizations are chosen to receive proceeds from the event. The organizations this year include AMVETS, Cass County Special Olympics, Cass County Food Backpack Program and Immigrant Connection. The Cass County Food Backpack Program benefits Lewis Cass, Logansport and Pioneer School Corporation.
Checks were presented to these nonprofits at Riverside Park on Friday.
President of the Lewis Cass Buddy Bags Executive Board Mary Burrous received one of these checks for $4,000. She said they are thrilled to have received this money and plans to propose to the board to use the money for juice boxes as an extra treat, as kids have been asking for them in their buddy bags. Burrous said they are grateful for Tyson, Squeal on the Eel and all the community that supports programs that help each other.
“The cost of food has increased so much and we’re serving up to 200, sometimes more than 200, students a year. So, this will really be a blessing for our program, as far as fundraising,” Burrous said.
The Caston FFA received $4,000 on Friday for the School Backpack Food Program. Caston FFA President Haley Logan said they are extremely grateful to have received this money to help students in the community. The money will go towards continuing to help pack backpacks for the students at their school, she said.
“I would like to thank everyone that supported Squeal on the Eel this year and for the generous amount of money we received,” Logan said.
Co-director of Felix’s Pantry Kellie Pearson said they are grateful for Tyson’s donation of $4,000. In addition to this donation, Pearson said they also received a $100 donation from Pacesetters Real Estate. She said they are opening up more food options, such as fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meats, for families to have more food choice at the pantry, and this money will go towards supporting those purchases. PC
“Just thank you so much… we feel very honored to be chosen this year,” Pearson said.
Pioneer Elementary Food 4 Kids Backpack Program received a $4,000 check on Friday as well. Team member Angie Williams said they were thrilled when they found out Squeal on the Eel wanted to donate to them and the money will go towards day-to-day operations. She said she wanted to thank Squeal on the Eel, as well as Helton and her group and coordinators, for the funds.
“… We are totally dependent on individual donations, if you will. So, we’re not grant funded or anything like this, so… this is truly a gift,” Williams said. “This is so exciting for us; I can’t tell you how exciting this is for us. So, this will support our program for a good part of the year.”
AMVETS Post 82621 received $16,000 from Squeal on the Eel on Friday. Commander Roger Spencer said the money received today will go a long way towards helping a veteran in need. He said he wants to thank Tyson for thinking of them to be one of the donation’s recipients.
“We’re going to get it secured in the bank and, you know, when the moment arises that we got to help a veteran, we’ll have some money to help them with,” Spencer said.
Immigrant Connection received $16,000 on Friday as well. Founder and Executive Director of Immigrant Connection Zach Szmara said they provide high quality, low cost immigration legal services to immigrant and refugee newcomers in the community. He said he is grateful for Tyson giving back to the community and that they can help immigrant friends and neighbors.
“Just again, grateful that Tyson not only is our largest employer, but they also find ways to give back and especially as an organization that deeply cares about our immigrants that they care about, making sure that our immigrants feel welcome here in Logansport,” Szmara said.
Donations also helped to support several organizations for their involvement to make the festival successful. These organizations include Lewis Cass Band Boosters, which assisted at entry points, the Cass County Special officers, which helped with parking and traffic flow, Emmaus Mission Center, which helped with administrative work behind the scenes and the Cass County Roosters Club.
The Squeal Team extended a special thank you to all of the sponsors for their donations of time, talent and treasure. A press release gave special thanks to Helton, Jason Synder and Eric Goodwin, as well as the Title Sponsor Tyson Foods’ Logansport Pork Plant.
2024’s Squeal on the Eel is scheduled for June 15. Anyone who interested in participating, sponsoring or has a question made do so at squealontheeel@gmail.com.
The following organizations and businesses served as sponsors:
High on the Hog: Cass County Visitors Bureau, The River / Hoosier Country;
BBQ Lover: J Hart Family;
BBQ Rub Aficionado: PSSI – Safe Foods Chemical Innovation, Stagecoach RV, City of Logansport, Home 2 Suites, The Andersons, Split Road Media, Solidarity, Mike Anderson;
Sauce and Rub Sponsor: Wel DonPots, The Outlaw Smokers, WWKI, Ivy Tech, Matthew Warren, Pacesetters Real Estate, Hometown Health Solutions, Kitchell Agency, Bay & Bay, Tierney Warehouse, UFCW 700, Affordable Hearing, Rock 98.5, TTG Equipment, Two Rivers Realty, QC Communications, Central Paving, Logansport Savings Bank;
Saucy and Sweet: Ruoff Home Mortgage, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Beacon Credit Union, Logan Stampings, Creative Promotions, Science Project Brewing Company, Cass County Child Advocates, Security Federal, AutoFarm Ford, Denny’s Leffert Stone and E-Dawg’s Detailing, Logansport Golf Club, Oak Ridge Farms, Inc, Hendrixson Farms, PNC Bank;
Sauce Lover: Gaby Contracting, Dilling Group, Area Five Agency on Aging & Community Services, 10-70 Entertainment, Eric and Stephanie Goodwin, Jason and Melanie Snyder, Jesse and Stephanie Helton, Alex and Ceress Beane, McCords, Miami-Cass REMC, Rans Funeral Home, Small Parts, New Holland, Solid Finish, Steve Osbon, All In Transportation, Fisher Funeral Home, Metropolitan Title Co.;
Squealer: Mary Max Cinema, Jason Pine – 4BROS, The Neighborhood Tavern, Horizon Bank, Harris Glass, RV Dynasty, Tube Fabrication, Rochester Iron & Metal – Logansport, Kevin J Crook Agency, Warners Greenhouse, Logansport Elks Lodge #66, Millers Flooring America, Cass County Staffing Solutions, Gorman & Bunch Orthdontics, Modern Real Estate.
