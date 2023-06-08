KINGS BAY, Ga. – Submariners make up only 10% of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence.
Seaman Isabella Bungo, a native of Delphi, is one of the sailors supporting a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.
Bungo joined the Navy one year ago and today serves as a culinary specialist with Commander, Submarine Group 10.
“I joined the Navy because my brother was a Marine and I wanted to do something like him but knew I didn’t want to join the Marine Corps,” Bungo said. “My uncle also told me how amazing the Navy’s educational benefits were, so I knew I wanted to be a sailor.”
Bungo attended Delphi Community High School and graduated in 2021.
“Growing up, my dad taught me how to cook which has helped me a lot as a culinary specialist,” Bungo said.
Known as America’s “apex predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
As a member of the submarine force, Bungo is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
“The Navy contributes to national defense by surveying our oceans to make sure there are no enemy threats,” Bungo said.
Bungo and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest Navy accomplishment is being assigned to an Admiral command and being able to meet people from all over the world,” said Bungo. “I am also proud of being able to see all the changes that happen on the base and getting a chance to be a part of volunteer events.
“Serving in the Navy means that I am contributing to our country’s safety and that I am able to be a part of change a little bit at a time.”
Bungo is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my husband, Landon, for pushing me to be the best I can be and for always encouraging me to take new opportunities when they arise.”
