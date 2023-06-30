Beacon Credit Union will begin the voting period for their 13th Annual Project Spotlight on July 1, according to a press release.
During the voting period, community members are encouraged to vote for their favorite cause, which can be online or at a local Beacon Member Center.
Project Spotlight was created to help bring awareness to local charitable organizations that make a difference in communities. Each of the 13 communities that house Beacon Credit Union will have a winner, and the project that receives the most votes in each community will receive $1,000 from the credit union. The second-place winner will receive $500 and the third-place winner will be randomly selected in each community to receive $250. Overall, Beacon Credit Union will be donating a total of $22,750 to charitable organizations through Project Spotlight.
Nominations for organizations were taken this spring through member centers and online submissions. Project Spotlight received over 60,000 votes within a one-month period last year, according to the press release.
Voters may post to Facebook and Twitter after placing their votes to encourage other people to voice their favorite organization, according to the release, and each person may vote once per day per community. To vote online, visit Beacon Credit Union’s www.beaconcu.org/beacon-foundation/#project-spotlight. Voting ends on July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.