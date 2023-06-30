Monday
3:45 a.m. – Arrest, area of 4000 east County Road 450 South, Cass County. James Boles, 48, of Logansport, was arrested for intimidation (level 6 felony). CCSD.
1:03 p.m. – Arrest, Logansport. Carlos Majano, 24, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Wednesday
4:05 p.m. – Arrest, Spencer Park, Logansport. Cory Seibel, 42, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
4:06 p.m. – Arrest, Spencer Park, Logansport. Barbara Edging, 32, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor) and trafficking into a penal facility (level 5 felony). CCSD.
7:03 p.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Daniel Keller, 30, of Logansport, was arrested for intimidation (level 6 felony). CCSD.
11:38 p.m. – Arrest, 100 block of 12th Street, Logansport. Christopher Willing, 38, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Thursday
1:57 a.m. – Arrest, 17th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Logansport. Chrisy Zarate, 44, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
2:32 a.m. – Arrest, 17th and Woodlawn Avenue, Logansport. Bradley Bell, 44, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 5 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
9:41 a.m. – Arrest, Brown and Wheatland, Logansport. Jessica Lemaster, 34, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.