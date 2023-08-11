AutoFarm president Jim Kissling and his son were brought to tears when they discovered a device called SitnStand at a trade show. He was so moved by the product that he became the first retailer in the United States to sell it.
Kissling has Kennedy’s Disease, a rare neuromuscular disorder that causes a person’s arm and leg muscles to weaken.
Kissling often uses a mobility chair to help him move around. Standing up from it, or a normal seat, had become difficult.
After he discovered SitnStand and immediately bought one at the trade show, he went to a Kennedy’s Disease Facebook group and wrote “this is a game changer.”
So what is a SitnStand?
Created in Israel, SitnStand is a portable smart rising seat that inflates and deflates to help those who have trouble sitting down and standing up.
It comes in three models. The classic version is meant for use in one’s home and can be moved from room to room. A smaller variation was made so that it could be traveled with and the third version is meant for wheelchair use.
To start, the user leans against the inflated seat and, using a remote control, they can slowly deflate it two inches at a time. The remote will flash each time its ready to further deflate the seat. The user can continue the deflation process until the seat is completely flat and they will be settled comfortably in their chair.
The seat is barely noticeable once it is fully deflated and the user is sitting.
To stand up, the user reverses the process and the seat slowly reinflates until the user is nearly standing up. There are four levels of inflation.
“(Many) falls happen in the transition between sitting and standing,” said Amir Schori, a Vice President of Business Development from Israel.
The cushion has a 400-pound weight capacity, he said.
“My mobility is very limited,” Kissling said. He said he had begun to call certain seats “chairs of death and doom,” which are seats that are impossible for someone to get out of if they have movement difficulties.
“I’ve been having these issues for a few years now,” he said. “When I found this product, my son was with me and we both just about started crying. It’s a life changer for me.”
Kissling said he uses the travel variant of the seat that can easily be tucked inside a backpack when not in use. It weighs six pounds and he takes it with him to the movie theater, to dinner and even on airplanes.
The original version weighs eight pounds and is easily movable throughout a home and includes a cover that can be removed and washed.
While Kissling uses the SitnStand to help with issues caused by Kennedy’s Disease, the product is also a life changer for those coping with other ailments, recovering from surgeries or just dealing with the effects of ageing.
“I just happened to meet these guys and saw this product and said ‘I’ve got to have this here in the U.S.,” he said.
“What (Kissling) is describing is what basically happens with lift chairs, which are an amazing product that definitely solves a problem, but from the research we did we say that many people, when they leave the lift chair, they take the problem with them but not the lift chair,” said Schori. “You are not going to take the lift chair to the boat, you are not going to put it on a scooter, you are not going to put it on a wheel chair. You have a solution but the solution keeps you stationary. We wanted to develop something that imitates the mechanism (of a lift chair). We’re not pushing you forward. We are lifting you. So, it’s effectively the everywhere lift chair.”
Schori said that the device’s inventor was inspired to begin work on the project when a friend came to him and told him about the difficulty their mother was having standing up after knee surgery.
It took seven years for the SitnStand to be completed.
“It’s amazing what it does for people. From sitting for hours in one chair, it’s a problem for someone’s health,” said Schori. “But if you can move it from the living room to the garden, you just improved someone’s quality of life just by sitting in different areas.”
The next evolution of the SitnStand came when users called and said they were using it on wheelchairs, which it hadn’t been designed for.
The wheelchair version includes two inches of memory foam and can inflate up to eight inches. It also includes a cover that protects the device from incontinence issues.
The devices can be charged over night and have a battery life of five days, but the developers behind the SitnStand are working to decrease the remote control’s battery drainage to increase the devices inflation and deflation rate from 40 uses to 80 per charge.
Schori recalled meeting a young Dutch woman and her husband. She was unable to stand on her own so her husband had to help maneuver her up from her wheelchair while Schori placed the SitnStand in her seat. She could feel that the device was undetectable in her seat but she motioned for her husband to help her stand again. Schori told her to trust the product and began inflating the device.
“I lifted her four levels and she stood up,” he said. “And she started crying. We are a business but at the end of the day it is a product that solves a real problem and serves a real need.”
Kissling said the SitnStand has allowed him to rely less on himself when it comes to standing and he isn’t overfatigued so he can safely stand.
“There has been times when I have gotten into a chair and thought ‘oh-oh,’” he said. “That was not the right chair to commit to.”
Kissling said the reality is that maybe he can stand up on his own and be ok.
“But I’ve exhausted a lot of energy to do it and then am I going to be a little unstable when I stand up and actually have a fall because I maybe overdid it?” he said. “When you are in those situations you know you are going to create a scene. The last thing any of us ever want is to create that scene.”
Kissling recalled falling outside of a Logansport business.
“What happens is your world starts to get very, very small because you are afraid. ‘I can’t have that happen again,’” he said. “As a 46-year-old I’m not ready to make my world smaller. I don’t want to injure myself. I want to keep moving.”
Those interested in learning more about the SitnStand may call AutoFarm at 574-753-6294 or visit the store at 221 Mall Rd.
