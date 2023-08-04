Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Al Snow is set for a Saturday appearance in Logansport.
Savini Comics will host the wrestler from 4 until 6 p.m. for autographs and pictures. Fans can get an autograph or photo for $20 or one of each for $30. The shop is located at 422 E. Broadway on the Bonus Level of Bonus Pints.
Thirty-two lucky fans were able to purchases tickets to share a meal with Snow and watch the WWE’s annual “Summerslam” event alongside him at Bonus Pints.
Owner Nick Savini, a wrestling fan, said he had been looking to bring someone to his comic shop for an autograph session. Knowing this, local filmmaker and owner of LoganTech Tony Walters had met Snow in the past.
“Tony and I talked and he contacted Al, who was very open to the idea and has been really great through this whole process,” Savini said. “Tony said that (Snow) has done his social media research and is very much looking forward to seeing the place in person. I know that the people that have come in to buy their tickets already are extremely excited about the event and can’t wait to meet him.”
Snow began his wrestling career in the 1980s but reach national stardom during the late 1990s.
He first made waves in Extreme Championship Wrestling, a cult Philadelphia promotion known for outrageous storylines and bloody hardcore wrestling matches. ECW would change the wrestling world and inspired the WWF Attitude Era, which brought wrestlers such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock to the mainstream. Snow would eventually make his way over to the World Wrestling Federation.
The WWF changed its name to WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment, in 2002 after losing a lawsuit to the World Wildlife Foundation.
During his stint in the WWF, Snow won the tag team championships with wrestling legend Mick Foley and held the European and Hardcore singles titles.
Snow was known for bringing a female mannequin head, which he named Head and would have conversations with, to the wrestling ring. In 1999, “Pro Wrestling Illustrated” rated Snow 52 in its annual poll of the top 500 wrestlers in the world.
Snow currently is a co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling and oversees the promotion. His last wrestling match was in 2022.
Savini credited Bonus Pints owners Matt and Katya Swisher for helping make the visit happen.
“Matt and Katya have helped me make business decisions with their continued support and urging to think outside of the box and to take sensible risks,” he said.
Savini plans to bring comic creators, voice actors and more to the shop in the future.
Savini Comics sales comic books, action figures, Pokemon cards and has just added Lego sets to its store.
