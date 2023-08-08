In the 1930s, a teacher from Uruguay created what would now become known as futsal, a modified version of soccer that is played on concrete. Now, the sport has made a stop in Logansport through a tournament held at the SecFed Block Party.
Host Erik Contreras, along with his friend Cris Montero, organized the tournament and had help from Indiana Futsal, which is part of the Indiana Soccer Association. He also asked local artist Oscar Toloza to help in the tournament by painting the court lines. Contreras said that for three years, he has been working to get a futsal court in Logansport and has communicated with the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department about it.
“… I happen to be good friends with [Security Federal Savings Bank COO] Jon-Myckle [Price] and we were able to piggyback off their event, their block party, which is always fun. We came last year with my family and they were so gracious enough to allow us to piggyback off them and help us out with getting this tournament to happen,” Contreras said. “So… it wouldn’t have happened without their help and other people in the community. And it’s very nice to see them coming together for a good community cause.”
The tournament had eight teams competing, which was broken down into two tournaments. Two courts were set up and each court saw two teams competing, Contreras said, and they played until 9 p.m., when the top two teams competed against each other. All teams were made up of players 18 and older, except for one that saw high schoolers participate, Contreras said.
“… originally, I wanted two tournaments, one high school age group, one 18 plus. Unfortunately, with the high school age group, because it’s August and it’s soccer season for both boys and girls teams, it’s harder to get them to play because we don’t want any injuries to them,” Contreras said. “It is during the season and I understand the coaches’ calls to maybe say, ‘hey, maybe you shouldn’t do it.’ So, unfortunately we didn’t get a high school age team together. We did get eight total teams that registered. I created [an] online form and a page for this on Facebook.”
Indiana Futsal also supplied the goals and balls used in the tournament. They also attended the tournament to help explain what futsal is and their mission of bringing courts to cities and towns in Indiana, Contreras said.
“They’ve been generous enough to drive up and bring goals and balls for us to use, [be]cause they use a different type of ball, [a] low bounce ball so it doesn’t bounce very high,” Contreras said.
According to Contreras, he and Montero played high school soccer together and have always had a passion for soccer. He said he is trying to bring a court to Logansport and that Logansport has a large minority population that enjoys playing the sport as well. Price said the tournament was a nice addition to the block party.
“My hope is to get more exposure of the sport, more people come and see it and see what it’s about, and… they can see that it doesn’t take much to bring to Logansport,” Contreras said. “It’s super easy maintenance and it’s very good exercise for sure. It also helps hone skills that you can’t always get on grass [be]cause it’s… faster paced on concrete. You learn different skills compared to grass. And… that’s my biggest goal is just to the exposure of the sport, have people come out, have a good time… That’s the biggest thing is exposure to the sport and hopefully we could popularize it a little bit more and get proper courts to come to Logansport.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.