Logansport, get ready to swing this Friday when the Mighty Flea Circus take the State Theatre stage.
The performance will see the return of Logansport native Chrystine Polzin, who shares vocal duties with bandmate Stingray.
“We’re definitely looking forward to Chrystine’s homecoming,” said Stingray, the band’s guitarist.
“I’m really overwhelmed by all of the love and support and excitement that my family in Logansport and around Logansport have shown,” Chrystine said. “It’s been so overwhelming. I kind of can’t believe we are playing at the State Theatre. It’s just such a gorgeous theatre and I couldn’t be more grateful or more excited.”
It’s been approximately a decade since Chrystine, who also plays acoustic guitar, has been home to Logansport. She’s in for some surprises when she sees the new businesses and public art awaiting her.
Her family left Logansport when she was 5, but she recalls watching fireflies while sitting on her grandmother’s porch swing on East Market Street and Bolin’s Doughnuts. She’s also looking forward to another ride on the Dentzel Carousel.
Things have taken a turn for the Florida band since their song “Wrecking Ball” won the 2021 “Rockabilly Rumble” international competition. They were awarded with a trip to Los Angeles to record with Slim Jim Phantom, drummer for the rockabilly band the Stray Cats.
Stingray described rockabilly as being a fusion of roots music, blues, jazz and rock n’ roll.
“It’s a mixture of all those put together and a kind of energy and instrumentation that makes it feel like rockabilly,” Stingray said. “You’ve got this standup base. You’ve got that kind of twangy guitar. You’ve got that shuffle train beat going. The cool thing about rockabilly is, even since its origins, it’s grown and developed like every form of music does. So now, what we are doing is we are kind of calling it swingabilly because we are doing aspects of jazz, swing and blues, jump blues and rock n’ roll blues.”
There’s a heavy 1950s aesthetic that comes with rockabilly, but it’s a bit skewed. It has more of a David Lynch feeling than “Happy Days”. The songs are full of big cars, bad women and a hint of danger, the kind of music greasers listened to across town while the good kids danced to Elvis and Buddy Holly at the sock hop.
The mixture of elements lead to a lot of fun onstage, Chrystine said.
“We’re high energy,” she said. “We love to spread that energy to the audience and they give it back to us. Just expect to have a great time.”
“Don’t plan to sit down,” Stingray added.
The band’s line up has been together for six years and that’s when the magic started to happen for the Mighty Flea Circus.
“When we had the dream to put the band together, this is what we envisioned,” Chrystine said. “When we started, it was a little bit different instrumentation. But when we found our current members, it was the dream.”
“It’s become family, the four us,” said Stingray. “We love each other as people as well as musicians.”
Bandmates Kenny Z, on standup bass, and Richie Mola, on drums, will take the stage with Stingray and Chrystine Friday night.
“We’re so excited to be back in Chrystine’s hometown,” said Stingray. “I think there will be a little extra special energy happening on stage.”
“We want everyone to come and experience the night with us,” Chrystine added.
The Mighty Flea Circus performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at The State Theatre, 317 E. Market St. Tickets cost $18.
