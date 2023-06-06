Fourth and Fifth Streets are set to change from one-way to two-way streets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.
Fourth Street is currently southbound traffic only and will change to one lane traveling south and one lane traveling north.
Fifth Street is currently northbound traffic only and will also change to one lane traveling north and one south.
The Fourth and Fifth Street stoplights are expected to be activated at approximately 10 a.m. that morning.
Parking will remain available on both sides of the streets, running in the same directions as the traffic flow.
However, “no parking” signs will be in place on the east side of Fourth Street and the west side of Fifth Street on June 14 and will be removed shortly after the lights are functional.
A 3-way stop has been added at Fourth and High Streets to improve safety at that intersection due to the new addition to the jail and its new parking entrance.
The City of Logansport was able to make the changes as part of INDOT’s traffic signal modernization project, which also brought new poles, traffic lights, censors and crosswalks into downtown Logansport.
For more information about this and other projects happening in Logansport, visit logansportreimagined.com and click on “Community Projects.”
