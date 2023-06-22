Logansport resident Tony P. Key, a certified public accountant at Chambers & Co., completed his diploma at the Reppert School of Auctioneering in Indianapolis.
A 10-day intensive course, Key learned about the selling of antiques, automobiles, real estate, farm sales, fine art and general auctions as well as advertising, marketing, and the legal and financial aspects of owning an auction business.
Since 1921, The Reppert School of Auctioneering has been a sign of excellence in the field. Faculty for the course is selected from among the nation’s top auctioneers, attorneys and college professors. Part of the training also includes students participating in a live auction.
Key will earn his auctioneering license in July. For more information call 574-721-6906 or email at keycollectibles@comcast.net.
