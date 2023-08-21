A single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon left a juvenile needing transportation to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne via medical helicopter.
A preliminary investigation by Sgt. Pat Zeider found Konner Galloway, 31, of Logansport, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala northbound on County Road 500 East when he drove off the east side of the roadway, overcorrected and travelled off the westside of County Road 500 and struck a large tree.
The juvenile, 8, in the front passenger seat sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Galloway refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.
Neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this incident.
Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash alongside the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, New Waverly Fire Department, Walton Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Medical Services.
The crash is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 574-753-7800.
