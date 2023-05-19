Members of the Franklin Elementary School community gathered together Thursday night to say goodbye to a building where they had been teachers, staff and principals.
When the 2022-23 school year comes to a close in a couple of weeks, Franklin Elementary will cease to be after 40 years. Instead, The Academy, Logansport’s alternative education program, and the Adult Education Center will move into the building.
“I know this is an emotional time as I have had many conversations with the Franklin staff about the changes coming and why,” said Logansport Community School Corporation Superintendent Michele Starkey. “Change is hard but hard is necessary and growth is necessary. As we close the chapter of Franklin Elementary School in this building, another chapter opens in this building.”
Current principal Melanie Lang welcomed guests as they filed into the school library where displays of trophies and yearbooks, slideshows and food awaited.
Lang recognized that some of those in attendance were teaching when the Challenger exploded, when 9/11 happened and some experienced the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But that is nothing compared to the amount of baby showers, wedding showers, retirement parties that meant so much to the people giving them and the people receiving them,” she said. “There was deep grief at losing colleagues, family and students. But there was also unprecedented joy here.”
Bob Barrett was principal at Franklin from 1989 until 2006. He took over after James Sheeley retired.
“Following Mr. Sheeley was like following Johnny Wooden in basketball,” he said. “Mr. Sheeley was a legend.”
Sheeley was unable to be at the event Thursday night.
Many of Barrett’s favorite memories revolved around reading, including kissing a pig and wearing a body-length tie after students achieved reading goals.
“Reading was emphasized from the moment they entered the door to the day they exited,” he said. “Reading came first.”
Steve Klotz, a retired fifth grade teacher, said it was overwhelming seeing all the teachers he used to be young with many years ago.
Hayley Sauer, formerly Ladow, was principal from 2004 until 2016. She is now with Fort Wayne Community Schools.
She said it was bittersweet to see so many people she had the privilege to work with from when she arrived at Franklin to those she hired as principal.
“There’s a feeling of family here,” she said. “It was never a job to come to Franklin to work.”
Before Franklin Elementary opened, there was the Franklin-Riley School. The school was built in 1923 and stood where the Franklin playground is now located.
A time capsule had been buried under Franklin-Riley and its contents were on display Thursday night. The contents included a Logansport Morning Press and a Pharos-Tribune newspaper with dates from June 14 and June 13, 1923.
