The Cass County Community Foundation Board of Directors will make a record-high $200,000 available to Cass County nonprofits during its 2023 grant cycle.
“2023 is our 30th anniversary year and as we look back, the impact of our grantmaking can be witnessed throughout the county,” said CCCF president and CEO Deanna Crispen. “We have continued to enjoy substantial growth over the last thirty years, increasing our grant money from approximately $19,000 just 19 years ago to $200,000 this year. Our board has continued to work diligently to grow our funds so that every year we can offer more back to the community for important projects. This year’s pool of $200,000 is a $20,000 increase over 2022 and the eighteenth consecutive year that the Foundation has increased the amount available.”
A free grant-writing workshop was held Tuesday, May 23, at the CCCF building for those interested in applying for a grant. Workshop attendance is not a requirement to apply.
Guidelines and instructions may be picked up at the CCCF office, 729 E. Market St., or downloaded from the Foundation website (www.casscountycf.org). The deadline to return completed letter of intent materials is June 21, 2023.
Grant funding comes from generous donations by Cass County citizens and effective stewardship and fiscal management of unrestricted funds.
Non-profit, 501© (3) organizations serving Cass County are encouraged to apply for funding for projects which benefit the community and improve the quality of life in Cass County.
For information about the application process, contact the CCCF office at 574-722-2200.
