15 years
After a 20-minute discussion to do with the wording of the rezoning of 80 acres, which will be Huston Park, plan commission members decided to remove the word “public”, which would provide the parks department the flexibility needed as the park develops over the years.
Several Indiana authors will be visiting Walden Books at Art on the Avenue in downtown Logansport.
Logansport Police arrested five youths in connection with 27 cases of graffiti that caused thousands of dollars in damages.
City and county officials are putting the finishing touches on a proposal to guide visitors to area attractions.
Logansport’s Lisa Terry will be in the public library fireplace room reading her newly published children’s book “A Bad Day for Danny Decay”.
The Berries lost their starting quarterback, Derek Rowe to a hip injury and the team was stomped by Huntington 48-6 in a game described as a nightmare by Coach Bucky Kramer. Meanwhile Pioneer topped Caston, 34-7, despite seven fumbles.
25 years
Some called it the busiest day ever on the internet as Ken Starr’s report about President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky was made available online.
It was announced that the new twenty-dollar bills will be in circulation after September 24th, locally and nationally.
Fulton Circuit Judge Douglas Morton ruled in favor of the defendants on issues pertaining to violation of State of Indiana regulations, however he ordered Cass County to cease jail overcrowding and to address the issue of exercise. The class action suit was filed by Jim Brugh on behalf of the jail inmates.
City council voted unanimously to annex a portion of East Main Street from Hamilton Street to 18th Street.
Guy Hickle, manager of the Logansport Marcus Cable office said weather conditions are causing reception problems with a few Indianapolis-based channels.
Pioneer will be adding more cameras to their school buses in an effort to deter poor student behavior.
50 years
Failure of the courts to refuse to end the rollback of gasoline prices could result in a nationwide shutdown of dealer-operated service stations.
One of the original Logansport State Hospital buildings, called Rear Center, built in 1888, will be razed.
A rock concert will be held at Fitch’s Glen Campgrounds September 15 from dusk till dawn.
Wilmer Flory began a beautification of Logansport project, providing a design and plantings for the triangle at the intersection of Third St. and Eel River Avenue.
Logansport High School will issue student identification cards this year.
The Logansport Lancers football team suffered some injuries in a 15-10 loss to Anderson’s Packers.
100 years
Plans for a new Central Fire Station were discussed.
An open house officially opened the new Logansport Y.W.C.A. home.
The Cass County Fair will begin on September 17.
Roy Johnson secured a 10-year lease on the Broadway Theater building.
James McNitt, president of Logansport Loan and Trust has resigned.
The annual reunion of the 46th regiment of the Civil War was held here with 18 members attending.
