Lewis Cass High School principal Don Young had a surprise in store when finalized grades arrived and he discovered that the Class of 2023 had a tie for salutatorian.
Standing at the top of the class was Ethan Johnson, the school’s valedictorian.
Tied for second as the school’s salutatorians are Liberty Scott and Savannah Haseltine.
Lewis Cass will celebrate their graduating students at 2 p.m. on June 4 when they hold their commencement exercises in the school’s gymnasium, 6422 E. St. Rd 218.
Ethan Johnson, valedictorian
Ethan Johnson said he was feeling accomplished and was excited for the future as he prepared for Sunday’s graduation.
“I’m glad I worked as hard as I did because it opened up some doors for me for the future,” he said.
Those doors included funding for college and getting into the Construction Management program at Purdue University.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with people and on the poly tech side of things,” he said. “I’ve liked woodworking all my life so I figured this was right up my alley.”
Johnson was an athlete at Lewis Cass, playing basketball until he was a sophomore and was a four-year member of the baseball and tennis teams. He also participated in Students Against Drunk Driving, Spanish Club, Key Club, Student Council, Champions Together and was a member of the Logansport Savings Bank Junior Board. He helped with the Lewis Cass Buddy Bags program during COVID-19. He’s also a member of Faith Community Fellowship Church.
Those who had a large impact on his life include athletic director and baseball coach Greg Marschand, tennis coach Matt Hurst and Spanish teacher Melanie Karmel.
One of the biggest challenges Johnson had to overcome as a student was when he suffered sports injuries in sixth and eighth grade. The first injury left him unable to play sports for a year.
“It was pretty tough,” he said. “I had to learn to live without sports at that time which kind of changed my outlook on things.”
He began to understand that sports weren’t everything and his faith came into focus.
“The most important thing is my relationship to Christ and finding my identity through Him and not through (sports),” he said.
Liberty Scott, salutatorian (tied)
Liberty Scott will head to DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., to study kinesiology and run track and field.
“I’m really excited to graduate and enjoy the last few moments with my classmates,” she said as Sunday’s graduation approached.
Sports were a big part of Scott’s high school career. She was a four-year member of the track and field and cross-country teams and also was a member of the swimming and diving team during her freshman and sophomore years.
“It’s really important to be involved in your school activities and your community,” she said. “I’m very passionate about being involved. It definitely grows the community to be able to do well at sports and have people look up to you. I think that is very important in my community.”
When not running, Scott was a member of the Lewis Cass Spanish Club, the National Honors Society, Key Club and Champions Together. She also volunteered at the Walton Christian Church Food Pantry.
Scott credited Lewis Cass teachers Karmel and James Miller (chemistry) for being mentors and helping her achieve success.
She hopes to be an athletic trainer when she graduates college.
Savannah Haseltine, salutatorian (tied)
Savannah Haseltine was surprised to learn she tied for second in the Lewis Cass Class of 2023. She was still trying to process it ahead of graduation.
It wasn’t for lack of trying. Haseltine felt that maybe she tried a little too hard and it took a toll on her.
Academics always came easy to her in elementary and middle school, but when she arrived in high school things got more difficult. She still excelled at math but everything else was a struggle.
She got upset with the new challenges and it affected her health.
“I never learned how to study,” she said. “So, there was a lot of anxiety involved in terms of time management.”
She said Lewis Cass teachers Karmel and Alan Hinshaw helped her learn how to manage her coursework and her stress levels.
“(Karmel) is very accepting and she pushes all of her students but is not overbearing about it,” Haseltine said. “I’m not good at learning other languages and she was very understanding about that. She pushed me to do better but didn’t make me freak out about it.”
Haseltine was a member of the Lewis Cass band and performed in theater. She also participated in Spanish Club and the National Honor Society.
She will attend Eastern Illinois University in the fall and will major in psychology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.