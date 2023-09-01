The United Way of Cass County is set to host Live United Day on Friday, Sept. 8 and some area organizations are already collecting items to distribute around Cass County.
Live United Day is a day when local businesses, organizations and volunteers come together to complete projects that benefit their community.
Those collecting items as part of their Live United Day service include the Downtown Senior Center and Cass Area Transit, Stand Up Cass County and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Downtown Senior Center and Cass Area Transit
The Downtown Senior Center, 115 S. 6th St., is currently collecting pet supplies for Pets R Us, formerly known as the Cass County Humane Society. Items may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Items needed include towels, blankets, litter, Purina kitten and puppy food, bleach, dish soap, AA batteries, dog food dishes, extra cages, latex-free gloves and trash bags. Items will be delivered to Pets R Us on Sept. 8
Cass Area Transit will be at Martin’s Supermarket, 3420 E. Market St., from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. collecting non-perishable food for “Stuff the Bus” on Sept. 8. All items will be donated to the Emmaus Mission Food Pantry. Items most needed include cereal, peanut butter, canned meat (tuna, chicken, spam), canned meals (stew, chili, soups, Spaghetti-o’s), dry beans, bags of rice, fruit cups, pop tarts and granola bars.
Stand Up Cass County
Stand Up Cass County is currently collecting school supplies to donate to area teachers on Live United Day.
Items can be dropped off at various locations around Cass County including the Logansport Church/ Celebrate Recovery, the Walton Tipton Township Library, Caston School Corporation, McCord’s Do It Best, Black Dog Coffee, the Logansport Parks and Recreation Department, the Logansport Community School Corporation administration building, Cass County Staffing Solutions and the Logansport Pharos-Tribune.
Items needed are dry erase markers, highlighters, tissues, items for prizes such as stickers, disinfectant wipes, watercolors and paint brushes, copy paper and pencils.
Stand Up Cass County will collect and divide the items between area school districts on Sept. 8.
Logansport Memorial Hospital
Logansport Memorial Hospital, 1101 Michigan Ave., will begin collecting boxes of cereal on Live United Day until Sept. 29.
Those interested in donating to their food drive may drop off new and unopened boxes in the collection bin located inside the hospital lobby.
All cereal will be donated to the Emmaus Mission Center and The Salvation Army upon completion of the drive.
