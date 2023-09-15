The Cass County Recycling District’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 at Logansport High School.
The service is free for Cass County residents and donations are appreciated.
Items accepted are, but not limited to:
Oil based paints/stains, flammable liquids (gas/paint thinner), insecticides, pesticides, corrosives, flammable solids, putty, adhesives, household cleaners, oxidizing solids (pool chemicals), fire extinguishers, driveway sealer, acids and bases, household cleaners, oil, oil filters, automotive fluids, fluorescent and mercury-containing bulbs, antifreeze, prescription and over-the-counter medicines (non-controlled), sharps (contain and label needles and lancets), aerosols, small propane tanks and non-hazardous material (soaps, lotions, makeup).
Items not accepted are:
• Electronics
• Asbestos, lab chemicals, explosives, ammunition, infectious waste, radioactive material and large propane tanks
• Latex paint. Latex based paint can be dried out and put in your regular trash as it is non-toxic.
For questions, contact the Cass County Recycling District at 574-732-9253.
