A little morning drizzle didn’t dampen the community’s spirit on Live United Day.
Approximately 600 community members came together Friday to participate in the annual United Way of Cass County event, volunteering to take part in 41 projects across the county. It was an increase in both participation and projects from 2023.
Of those 600 volunteers, nearly half of them were students from Lewis Cass, Logansport and Pioneer.
Karli Armstrong, the United Way’s impact and marketing director, said Live United Day was a great entry point for student to get involved in the community.
“It’s exciting to see so many kids participating and getting to experience giving back,” she said. “We’re appreciative of the schools for allowing them the opportunity.”
Armstrong said the United Way received positive feedback from sites that had a mixture of adults and students.
“The adults have had nothing but good things to say about how hard working and enthusiastic the students are,” she said.
Live United Day is a day where groups of volunteers come together to work on projects that will improve the community and help those in it.
Lewis Cass
Lewis Cass sixth graders got started early, packing Buddy Bags at the Walton United Methodist Church, 201. N. Davis St., at 8 a.m.
Buddy Bags normally contain food items and are given to students and families who need extra help with food resources over the weekend. Friday morning, the students were added a dash of fun into the Buddy Bags.
They lined up along a table, adding pencils, slap bracelets colorful pencil sharpeners, doughnut erasers and fruit snacks.
Mary Burrous, the president of the Buddy Bag board, has been organizing the program for 14 years. A former teacher within the Logansport Community School Corporation, she was inspired by her sister, also a teacher at Western in Howard County, to bring Buddy Bags to Cass County.
The first year they were distributed to 67 families, she said. Now there are 242 students signed up for the program at Lewis Cass. The United Way provides funding for 21 students a year. Burrous said it costs approximately 240 dollars a school year to provide just one student with Buddy Bags.
“When these kids come (to help), I think it’s a lesson learned that not everybody has the advantages they have and not everyone can have a bendy pencil,” Burrous said. “Sometimes it surprises the kids. I know when they come to help pack the food it surprised them that a can of Spaghetti-Os would be so important to somebody for a weekend. It’s a huge lesson in compassion and humanity for the kids who get to do this.”
Bryce McDonald, a sixth grade science teacher at Lewis Cass, said Live United Day teaches students about sacrificing their time to help others.
“They may not know it, but they are helping their peers who are in need right now,” he said. “They are missing some assignments. They are missing some things that they will be held accountable for and they don’t care. They are enjoying giving their time.”
Ellie Guy, a Lewis Cass sixth grader, said it felt good to be helping others in the community.
“We are fortunate enough to help them,” she said. “To be with everyone here and to make others happy—everything we are packing is going to make somebody else happy.”
She said knowing that some of her fellow students might not have access to the same things she does made her sad but she was happy she could be there helping.
Pioneer
Pioneer Regional School Corporation students were spread across the high school and elementary schools working on multiple projects Friday morning.
At the junior high and high school, seniors were working on painting panther paws on the side walk to help guests find the entrance to the auxiliary gym. Other students were pulling weeds around the outdoor sports facilities.
“The Pioneer community definitely values service and thinks it’s important for the kids,” said Tica Rogers, an English teacher. “It’s definitely a day they look forward to. They are good workers and it’s good for the community. I think it’s good to for everyone to see the younger generation doing some really good things.”
Addison Nethercutt was one of the students painting.
“I love showing my appreciation for everything that everyone has done and being able to give back to the community,” she said.
A little ways away, students were busy painting and cleaning the elementary school playground.
Senior Kenny Denny worked with his classmates to repaint a map of the United States across the pavement.
“It’s great to care for the community,” he said. “I learn a lot and you meet new people and you get to do things that are great for your community. It’s fun overall.”
Elizabeth Rance said it was fun to be participate with her class.
“It’s really special to come out here and support people in the community,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of community service in other organizations so to be able to keep doing that, especially with the school, is really fun.”
Third grade teacher Alesia Brown was working with members of her girls’ leadership club on a landscaping project.
Brown is the president of the United Way’s board of directors. She is also a former United Way volunteer of the year.
“The Girls Leadership Club is all about developing leadership skills and this is the perfect day and the (United Way) is the perfect organization to be involved in,” she said. “It jumpstarts them on a path to leadership within their community. My hope is the girls will one day run our small businesses, our government organizations, our nonprofits.”
Pioneer superintendent Charles Grable said that service learning was a great opportunity to teach students about good citizenship and help them along the path to graduation.
“It’s understanding that you are part of something bigger than just you,” he said. “You are part of the community and part of our responsibility is to give back to the community. That’s a lesson we try to teach from kindergarten all the way up.”
Logansport
Logansport High School’s PTech scholars were outside beyond the school in the Berry Patch, working with Shepler Construction employees to build benches and raised garden beds for a new garden space.
PTech is a four-year high school program in which students will graduate with an Ivy Tech associate degree in advanced manufacturing. Students, called young scholars in the program, will have the opportunity to build employability skills as well as community building skills.
“It’s refreshing for them and more motivating,” said Nikki Ingalls, an art teacher at the high school. “They get to see the work out in the community and learn skills that we don’t get to show them on a daily basis. (Working with Shepler), they are getting the hands-on experience with them.”
Tiara Lincoln, a freshman in the PTech program, has had opportunities to participate in community service at her church and now at her school.
“I’m glad I get this experience,” she said. “And I’m glad I get to do all of this with people.”
