The eight young women competing for the title of Miss Cass County 2023 made for a competitive field but in the end, Finley Hettinger was wearing the coveted crown and waving to the audience.
Hettinger called it the perfect moment.
“I’m happy that (Miss Cass County 2022) Makenna (Leicht) passed the crown down to me,” she said. “It’s such an honor.”
She said the former Miss Cass County taught her to always be herself and to always let her personality shine through.
A 2023 graduate of Logansport High School, she is enrolled in the Summit Salon Academy and will pursue a career in cosmetology.
“I’m so excited for fair week and to spend that time with the court,” she said. “I’m so excited.”
Makenna Leicht’s reign came to a close with a tearful goodbye that showed how committed she was to representing the county. She wiped away plenty of tears onstage as her goodbye speech played over the loudspeakers, especially as she embraced her close friend and 2021 Miss Cass County Delaney Zeck.
Brianna Schmaltz, a Pioneer graduate now studying at Purdue University, was named first runner up.
“I was honestly shocked,” she said afterwards. “I wasn’t completely expecting it.”
She said that the experience taught her to have more confidence in herself and showed her she could do thing she didn’t think she could.
She was excited to be able to spend the rest of the fair with her fellow court members.
“I absolutely love these girls,” she said.
Maggie Halterman, a Logansport High School graduate heading to Ball State, was named the second runner up.
“Had I walked away without a crown I still would have been happy because of the amazing opportunity I’ve had,” she said.
She said she and her mother have been attending the pageants since she was little. She always knew she wanted to try to compete one day so since this was the first year she was eligible she went for it.
Chloe Early had the rare opportunity to hear her name called twice. First, she was voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants. As she took her spot on the stage, her name was called again as the third-place finalist.
“The first time I was shocked and then the second time I bawled,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting two.”
The recent Caston graduate will attend Manchester University in the fall.
Lexi Freeman, Bailey Morales, Jenna Roeske and Emma Logan rounded out the 2023 field.
While the three judges were determining Miss Cass County, several young women were crowned onstage.
Rayna Hernandez, a sophomore at Logansport High School, was named the 2023 Miss Teen Cass County.
“I felt confident that I did decent but I definitely had one girl in mind who I thought did absolutely amazing and she is absolutely gorgeous, so it was definitely a surprise to me,” she said.
Hernandez may not have participated had fellow contestant Riley Zimmerman not encouraged her to take the journey alongside her.
Hernandez was also excited to serve in her new role alongside her friend, Hettinger.
“It’s going to be nice to have a queen that I already know and absolutely adore and is somebody that I know is a positive role model for me,” she said.
She said that Miss Teen Cass County 2022, Kyah Preston, gave the competitors a lot of advice heading into the contest and also gave Hernandez a handwritten letter before the competition.
Preston bowed out as Miss Teen Cass County by wowing the audience while singing the national anthem before the event began.
Aryella Torkelson was named Junior Miss Cass County as Journee Cunningham, last year’s winner, handed over her crown.
Quinn Scott, a third grader at Lewis Cass Elementary, said it felt really good to be Little Miss Cass County.
“I was a little bit nervous at first but when they called my name I was so excited,” she said.
Collins Aulbach was the 2022 Little Miss Cass County.
“We had a really good group this year,” said Taylor Pullen, director of the Miss Cass County Program. “They all got a long really well. Going into it we didn’t really know what to expect but the court, they all deserve it. I think they are going to have a great week.”
She said Miss Cass County was a wonderful event for the community and that it gives young girls a good space to be in for the summer.
“We teach about community service, which is so important to us,” she said.
For the first time this year, the contestants raised money for a charity of their choice and altogether raised $6,800 to help Cass County.
Pullen was thankful for those who came out to fill the exhibition building and watched the competition on its new night.
The Cass County 4-H Fair continues Sunday with the arrival of the animals and the poultry show beginning at 1 p.m.
