Cole McCloskey, a recent Lewis Cass High School graduate and Ivy Tech student, was awarded the State Star Award in Agribusiness last week, June 21, during the Future Farmers of America state conference at Purdue University.
The award is one of four that is presented each year at the convention. Those awards include Star Farmer, Star in Agriscience and Star in Agricultural Placement.
McCloskey was honored for his work restoring antique tractors with his father, Dean McCloskey, and grandfather, Allen McCloskey.
“My grandpa started collecting tractors in the early 1960s and my dad has been collecting his whole life,” McCloskey said. “As young as I can remember, I was always around tractors.”
He was encouraged to apply by Lewis Cass agriculture teacher Mike Appleton. McCloskey ended up as a District Star winner and then, after interviews with members of the FFA, was named a finalist.
McCloskey said working on a tractor project requires patience, especially if the tractor is in rough shape when they buy it.
“At times, you will have to wait for parts,” he said. “Since a lot of tractors we work on are made overseas, we have to order parts from over there and it may take a couple of weeks or a couple of months to get here. At various times, we have multiple projects going on.”
And if a part is no longer available, McCloskey said they often end up having to make their own parts.
“It becomes harder and harder to find parts as tractors get older and more fall into collectors’ hands so they become even more rare,” said McCloskey. “That’s something we have to do more often, make our own parts.”
McCloskey is currently in the Ivy Tech ASAP program, an intensive study program which will allow him to complete an associate degree in just 11 months.
After finishing his studies at Ivy Tech, McCloskey hopes to move into the agriculture industry.
McCloskey is the first student to win a State Star award for Appleton.
Each of the four State Star winners will receive a $250 scholarship, a plaque and an award pin.
“Mr. Appleton is very deserving of credit here,” said Dean McCloskey. “He has been a great mentor to Cole and has selflessly put the needs of students before his own, doing many unnoticed things after school and on the weekends in order to enrich the kids’ lives while also promoting the advancement of the FFA.”
Appleton was also a finalist for the Golden Owl award at the convention, which recognizes agricultural educators in Indiana for their work educating future Indiana agricultural leaders.
In April, McCloskey’s grandfather became a Guinness world record holder for the longest career as a grave digger at over 70 years.
