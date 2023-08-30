The Logansport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its first ever Howl at the Moon event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 21 at Huston Park.
This family event will feature astronomer Forrest Hamilton with an opportunity to view Mars, Venus, the Moon, and other celestial bodies with the use of telescopes. Those with telescopes are encouraged to bring them and share with the public. If the sky is cloudy, the star gazing will not be held.
No matter the sky conditions, guests may still enjoy a campfire, camp songs, marshmallows, and cider. Hayrides will be available. The event is free to the public and will include goody bags for children in attendance, sponsored by Rochester Iron and Metal in Logansport.
