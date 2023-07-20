NIPSCO Project Manager of Gas Majors Projects Greg Harper said during Monday’s Cass County Commissioner’s meeting that a 24-inch pipeline was installed and completed on July 14 as part of NIPSCO’s Cass, Miami and Howard County Gas Expansion Project, otherwise called Project Fusion.
According to NIPSCO Public Affairs and Economic Development Manager Karen McLean, this marks a major milestone in the construction phase. The next step, restoration, is ongoing throughout the 18.5 miles, McLean said.
“So, the soft restoration’s like grass and top soil and all of those things and then the hard restoration is paving roads and that type of thing,” McLean said. “But we basically leave a community the way we found it, oftentimes even better.”
According to a fact sheet by NIPSCO, the restoration will be done in stages. McLean said those stages are by area and will see contractors working in one area before moving along. These stages will continue through September, depending on the weather.
“The contract will come in, they’ll restore the grass and top soil in one area and then move along,” McLean said. “So, there’s different contractors, right? So, there’s paving contractors and then there’s … the ones that do the top soil and the grass. So, that’s really what stages are … they just work in different areas.”
McLean said they hope to have the lights taken down soon. She said this will be within the next week, or possibly 10 days.
“Since the installation of the 24-inch (pipeline) is now complete, the road and lane closures will be minimized,” McLean said. “And then we’ll continue to work with the local officials to minimize community impact until the restoration is complete.”
Testing will also be done on the pipe to ensure there are no anomalies, Harper said on Monday. One of those tests included a gauge plate test that was run on Monday, Harper said, as well as a hydro test. McLean said the hydro test uses water to pressurize the pipeline to ensure safety when the pipeline goes into service.
“And then we’ll start a fill process. ... By Kokomo, where the south station is going to be, there’s a large, I’ll say swimming pool, but it’s 2.4 million gallons of water,” Harper said during the meeting. “That’ll fill this whole line up with water. And we’ll fill it up and we’ll test it out.”
McLean said the project has boosted local economies with lodging and meals for construction workers, along with local union trades providing employment opportunities for local residents. She said the project is on track to be in service by a target date of Oct. 1.
“We just ... again appreciate the patience of the community and collaborating with the community leaders to make this project happen for our region,” McLean said. “It’s going to bring significant economic impact for the region and for, of course, service to the customer.”
