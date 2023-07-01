15 years
Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at Salin Bank and Trust in Galveston.
Suspicious emissions have prompted a switch to low sulfur coal at the Logansport Utilities power plant.
After nine years with the Logansport Police Department, Richard Sholty, a patrolman in the K-9 Unit, has resigned.
About 45 Cass County residents gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly rehabilitated Lewisburg Bridge.
The long-awaited Huston Park annexation resolution will be up for a final vote at the Logansport City Council meeting.
A softball game between the “Geriatrics” and the “Old Timers” was played in celebration of Crain Field 50-year anniversary. The teams were made up of men who had played there in their youth.
Randy Troyer won his record eighth title in winning the 46th annual Twelve Mile 500 lawn mower race.
The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs, 5-4.
25 years
Local police agencies are giving motorists a grace period before they fine anyone under the state’s new seat belt law.
Four young men were rescued by Conservation Officer Brenda Louthain and firefighters Ted Franklin and Randy Fife along with the help of Cass County Sheriff deputies when an annual canoe trip on the Eel River turned deadly due to torrential rains.
Camille Fife, a consultant, told some local preservation supporters the federal tax credits for improving historic structures can be an incentive for improving three downtown areas of Logansport.
Logansport city flags can be purchased at the Cass County Historical Society. The all-weather flags sell for $39.
City police are investigating the theft of cash from the Subway at Cass Plaza.
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire hit his 37th home run. Atlanta Braves pitcher Greg Maddux won his tenth consecutive decision, pitching a five-hitter as Atlanta defeated Tampa Bay, 6-0.
50 years
Dr. James Shalliol has joined the staff at the local Guidance Center.
Police Chief Mike Long and Lt. James Jackson called a press conference to discuss details concerning the arrest of fourteen people on charges of the sale of dangerous drugs.
Plans for the Fourth of July celebration at Fairview Park include a total of fourteen booths, baseball games and fireworks,
Plans were revealed for a new parochial school to be built on George Street and sponsored by the Church of the Bible Covenant.
The semi-pro football team Logansport Lancers is still negotiating with Logansport High School Athletic Director, Jim Jones. The team representative, Don Brown, is asking for a reduced rate of stadium rent and for concession sales.
100 years
Charles Jones, golf instructor at the Logansport Country Club, shot a 67 on the course to break the record of 69.
The Riverside Tennis Club will sponsor a tournament at Riverside Park, July 8.
The Boy Scouts will hold their fourth annual summer camp out at Fletchers Lake.
The Michigan Road between Indianapolis and Logansport has been taken over by the state highway commission.
Substation No. 4 of the Logansport Post Office is now located at the City News Stand, 303 E. Market.
