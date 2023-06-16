Two students from Logansport recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, according to a June 15 news release. Mackenzie Penn and Micaela Hernandez, both from Logansport, graduated alongside over 600 students from the academy.
According to the news release, the graduating class this year is made up of students from across the state, such as Terre Haute, Fishers, Fort Wayne and more. Forty-eight percent of these students plan on attending two- or four-year colleges or universities, 23% plan to go into the workforce and 18% plan to attend vocational training.
Indiana Connections Academy, according to the news release, is a tuition-free full-time public virtual school for K-12 students and is authorized by Ball State University. Through the academy, students learn academics as well as life skills, which the news release says fosters an environment for students to gain the confidence they need to thrive in today’s modern world.
Enrollment has begun for the 2023-24 school year, according to the news release. If interested, families can learn more about the academy through an upcoming online information session or by going to IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com, the news release says.
