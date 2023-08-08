About 50 Cass County residents put on their flashiest accessories and designer cowboy boots to attend the 2023 Boots and Bling Gala Saturday at Logansport Country Club.
The fundraising event helps provide grief support and companioning in the community. The event encourages attendees to wear cowboy boots and their finest accessories and jewelry.
The event is the first in what organizers Deb and Marla Spencer hope to be an annual fundraiser.
Eight years ago, Roger Trey Spencer — Deb’s son and Marla’s brother — died at age 20 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Dealing with the grief has been a challenging journey and the Spencers hope to set up resources to help others who are grieving.
The Spencers attended a similar event in Minnesota, and Marla Spencer thought it would be an ideal fit for Logansport.
“She said, ‘Mom this is what we need to do in our community,’” said Deb Spencer. “That was her inspiration.”
Marla Spencer and Tami Kruzel were both speakers at the event.
Sponsors included DNR Fruit Market, Engineering Aggregates, Solid Finish Construction, Cass County Staffing Solutions, Tyson Foods, Bill Thompson of Mike Anderson Auto Group, Woodbridge Health Campus, Cole Hardwood, Consolidated Union, Tierney Industrial Warehouse, Creative Promotions, Logansport Elks Lodge No. 66 and B&K.
The Roger Trey Spencer Memorial Fund is located at 103 Hammon St. Logansport. For more information, contact Deb Spencer at 574-355-6012 or Marla Spencer at 574-297-8459.
