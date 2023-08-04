After serving 25 years with the Logansport Police Department, patrolman and school resource officer Eric Binney has retired as of Thursday. This retirement request was passed by the Logansport Board of Works during its Wednesday meeting.
“Eric was our SRO at Logansport High School and had been for the last several years, so [I] can’t speak enough about his accomplishments and what he accomplished up there,” Chief of Police Travis Yike said at the meeting.
Binney said he feels good about retiring, but it is also a little scary because he is starting new things and new adventures. He said he does not know what he will do now that he is retired.
“I’ll take some time and just kind of reflect and decompress, and then I’ll find a job doing something else,” Binney said.
According to Binney, dealing with the kids was probably his favorite memory of working on the team. He said it was great being able to interact and build relationships with them every day.
“… and they learn that police aren’t necessarily bad, you know, we’re average, normal people too,” Binney said. “So, that’s just, it’s a big bonus in itself.”
A carry-in was also held in the Cass County City Building on Aug. 3, which was Binney’s official last day of work. Binney said it has been a pleasure serving the community.
“25 years is a long time and you see a lot of changes,” Binney said. “I was born here, raised here, and… you start and then you go through the career and it’s just a lot of things change, not necessarily for the bad, there’s been a lot of good changes, big changes. And, it’s been a pleasure.”
