The Center of Workforce Innovations in Valparaiso won a $10,000 grant from the Community Grants Fund through the Community Foundation of Pulaski County.
The money from this grant will support the development of the new WorkOne Winamac youth-dedicated space, as well as an inaugural Winamac community youth fair.
CWI leadership said that such an achievement represents quality collaboration and trust, according to a press release. CEO and president Lisa Daugherty said she was grateful for the Community Foundation of Pulaski County’s annual grant program. She said that the center has been waiting to see the youth space take shape since the relocation of their Winamac location earlier this year, and that this area will improve the way they provide career guidance for young adults.
“We know that a community’s ability to attract and retain both business and talent ultimately impacts the quality of life for those working and living in Pulaski County,” Daugherty said in the press release. “CWI is on a mission to ensure a prepared and high-quality workforce and this grant helps us do just that for Winamac and Pulaski County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.