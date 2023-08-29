Logansport Memorial Hospital has hired Scott Marsh, DPM, FACFAS, to the Logansport Memorial Physician Network, according to a press release.
Marsh is a board-certified podiatrist offering comprehensive treatment for a variety of foot and ankle issues, including traumatic injuries, sports injuries, diabetic wounds and limb salvage, bone and soft tissue deformities, pediatric conditions, dermatological conditions, and total ankle replacements.
The press release said Dr. Marsh believes and emphasizes that healthy feet promote overall orthopedic health.
“The feet are the foundation that supports the weight of our entire bodies, and poor foot posture or pain can limit your daily activities and quality of life,” the release said. “Dr. Marsh’s individualized approach to foot and ankle care begins with listening to his patients’ unique concerns. This allows him to create a treatment plan especially for them so that they can get back to enjoying life as soon as possible.”
Marsh is now accepting new patients in the Foot and Ankle Center on the main floor of the hospital. Appointments can be made by calling the Foot and Ankle Center at 574-753-3338.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.