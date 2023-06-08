Logansport Memorial Hospital served 646 student athletes during sports physical nights for student athletes in 2022, a 21% increase from 2021.
In order to compete in school athletics, including summer trainings, Indiana student athletes must complete an IHSAA sports physical exam and have it on file at the school.
LMH offers the physical nights as a courtesy and convenience for the community. The service is a part of the Athletic Training Program. Athletic departments charge a minimal fee and the revenue collected supports the school athletic budget.
“We’re excited to offer these events and ensure the students can complete this important IHSAA requirement,” said Rachel Theodore, vice president of Physician Network, Workforce Health and Sports Medicine. “Athletics help to keep our young people healthy, teach them great values and are an integral part of the community’s social fabric. We are happy to support the community in this way.”
LMH provides athletic trainers at Caston, Logansport, North Miami, Peru and Pioneer school corporations.
During the physicals, student athletes received a screening of height, weight, pulse, blood pressure and vision and a medical screening with a LMPN providers. Orthopedic screenings were completed by LMH physicians, athletic trainers and physical therapy staff.
“As athletic trainers, we get to see these kids every day and help them become the best athlete they can be,” said Primmer Zook, certified athletic trainer and sports medicine manager. “We love what we do; it is so rewarding to see athletes progress each year. Having the relationships with our student athletes, parents and schools allows our sports physical program to become more successful each year and ensures the first step is complete for a successful 2023-2024 sports season.”
