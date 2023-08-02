Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Creighton Howell and Reserve Deputy Jeremy Aughinbaugh were awarded the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award on Monday, July 31.
On Feb. 18, Miami County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a male choking. Deputies arrived at the residence within minutes and observed the male to be in distress.
Howell and Aughinbaugh successfully performed first aid until medics arrived. As a result, the object blocking the male’s airway was dislodged and he was able to begin breathing normally.
“The actions of these deputies reflect the highest tradition of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and we are proud to serve alongside them in our community,” read a press release about the awards.
