The Cass County Democrats will welcome Dr. Jennifer McCormick, 2024 Democratic candidate for governor, as the keynote speaker for the annual Cass Blue Honors Dinner on Sept. 16.
The Cass Blue Honors Dinner will be held at the Logansport Golf Club, 20 Ceder Island. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. The program will follow dinner.
McCormick is an educator and former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. Local Democratic candidates will also be featured during the program.
Individual tickets are $50 each and various sponsorships are available.
For additional information, or to purchase tickets, contact Vicki Byrd at vicki.byrd@comcast.net or visit https://cassindems.org/2023-cass-blue-honors.
