It was a Friday evening in the summer and Pioneer students Adeline Cripe, a senior, and Brenner McLain, a junior, weren’t making plans to hang out with friends. They were instead pulling weeds, planting seeds and getting ready to water the 10 garden beds outside of Pioneer Junior and Senior High School.
The garden beds will hopefully be full of tomatoes, peppers, beans, zucchini, cucumbers, butternut squash and more when it’s time to harvest their crop. All the vegetables will be donated to the Royal Center Food Pantry.
“We set a goal this year of 125 pounds of produce,” said Pioneer teacher Julie Zeigler.
Cripe, McLain and Zeigler are bringing a renewed effort to the Pioneer garden this summer. It started with Zeigler getting a national grant from the Future Farmers of America.
The “Living to Serve” grant allowed the team to buy $100 of top soil to fill the garden beds and also a grow cart for the school so they can grow their own garden plants for future projects.
Foulks Homestead and Flowers LLC also donated many of the pepper and tomato plants for the garden.
“We had to prepare the beds this year since we had new topsoil,” Cripe said. “Then we leveled them out and we planted everything. We water them daily. Pull weeds here and there. It’s a lot of upkeep.”
While Cripe and McLain are the primary caretakers of the gardens, they said they do get a lot of help from others. Both of the students are active in sports. Cripe plays softball, volleyball and swims while McLain competes in golf, swimming and track. They said people step up to cover for them when they need to be away for a practice or competition.
Part of earning the grant will require the students to hold two community workshops. When they do, they will teach those in attendance how to grow food from containers.
“This is a good life lesson since we are in an area where there is food insecurity,” said Zeigler. “Our little workshop we are going to do on container gardening—if you don’t have beds or a place to have a garden you can still grow fresh food for yourself and your family and maybe even neighbors by using containers. I think it’s also a good opportunity for them to do something to provide for others and to serve. And part of the FFA’s mission statement is living to serve. Community service is something that we are trying to increase as we build our program.”
One of their favorite moments is when Mae Stover, one of the food pantry volunteers, arrives to pick up produce.
“It definitely makes me feel good about myself to provide and give back to the community because they give us so much support,” Cripe said. “Just seeing Mae when she comes and picks up the food and how happy she is and telling us all the stories about (the food pantry), it just kind of lights your day up to see that reaction.”
The food pantry, sponsored by the Royal Center United Methodist Church (204 S. Market St.), serves not only people in Royal Center but also Logansport and places such as Star City, Stover said.
Donations to the food pantry started last summer, Stover said. She said she got a phone call from Cripe and Brenner asking if the pantry could use their vegetables.
“I said ‘we certainly can. They did that all summer and they are going to do it again this year,” Stover said.
Stover said many of the people who come to the food pantry are older and are no longer able to harvest their own vegetables.
“The community of Pioneer have been very helpful in donating things,” she said.
“It definitely makes us both proud,” said McLain. “We are always getting compliments about how well the garden looks and we get to see people’s faces light up when they see all the produce we are providing.”
Cripe said she was inspired to get into FFA by her aunt who farms. She also took a class on plant soil at Pioneer and loved it. The class led her to stay with agriculture.
When McLain joined FFA she said she did things like livestock judging but she found her love when it came to tending the gardens.
Both students will participate in the upcoming Cass County 4-H Fair. Cripe will be focused on rabbits and pigs and McLain shows rabbits, pigs and goats.
They said their future career paths won’t include what they are leaning in FFA, but Zeigler disagreed.
Cripe is considering a medical field such as dentistry while McLain is thinking about nursing.
Zeigler said that what they learn about healthy eating by working in the garden and participating in FFA will help them in their future careers.
The students will hold their first workshop from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on July 5 by the Pioneer Junior and Senior High School garden (located on the south side of the school past the baseball field). All materials will be provided and Cripe and McLain will also include instructions for caring for the plants and recipes for meals that can be made from the vegetables.
The second workshop will run from 6:30 until 7 p.m. on July 19.
Those who are experiencing food insecurity may contact the Royal Center Food Pantry at 574-725-5368.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.