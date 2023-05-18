Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16 at Young America Center UMC. McCloskey is shown the certificate presented for being inducted in the Guinness World Records.
Galveston's McCloskey, Guinness recordholder, to appear on CBS News on Friday
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. Allen listens to stories of his life as a grave digger by his son Dean McCloskey.
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. His family unveils the certificate they received from Guinness World Records.
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. Allen listens to stories of his life as a grave digger by his son Dean McCloskey.
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. David and Carolyn Long sign the matt that surrounds the Guinness World Record certificate.
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16 at Young America Center UMC. McCloskey is shown the certificate presented for being inducted in the Guinness World Records.
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. Documentation, 39 of them, of his career hang on the wall. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. Documentation, 39 of them, of his career hang on the wall. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. McCloskey digging a grave. - Provided
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. McCloskey digging a grave for his wife in 2017. - Provided
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. The first grave the McCloskey dug was by hand in 1952. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Grave Digger Allen McCloskey is now Guinness World Record holder
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. His family unveils the certificate they received from Guinness World Records.
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. Allen listens to stories of his life as a grave digger by his son Dean McCloskey.
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. David and Carolyn Long sign the matt that surrounds the Guinness World Record certificate.
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. Allen listens to stories of his life as a grave digger by his son Dean McCloskey. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. Allen listens to stories of his life as a grave digger by his son Dean McCloskey. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16 at Young America Center UMC. McCloskey is shown the certificate presented for being inducted in the Guinness World Records.
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. Documentation, 39 of them, of his career hang on the wall. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. Documentation, 39 of them, of his career hang on the wall. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. McCloskey digging a grave. - Provided
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. McCloskey digging a grave for his wife in 2017. - Provided
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16, 2023, at Young America Center UMC. The first grave the McCloskey dug was by hand in 1952. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Galveston’s Allen McCloskey will appear on the “CBS Evening News with Nora O’Donnell” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.
McCloskey will be featured in the “On the Road with Steve Hartman” segment, which normally runs at the end of the broadcast.
McCloskey, 89, recently earned a Guinness world record for the longest career as a grave digger, spanning 70 years and counting.
