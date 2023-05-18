Grave Digger 12.JPG

Allen McCloskey was honored for digging graves for 70 years, 7 month and 20 days on April 16 at Young America Center UMC. McCloskey is shown the certificate presented for being inducted in the Guinness World Records.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Grave Digger Allen McCloskey is now Guinness World Record holder

Galveston’s Allen McCloskey will appear on the “CBS Evening News with Nora O’Donnell” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

McCloskey will be featured in the “On the Road with Steve Hartman” segment, which normally runs at the end of the broadcast.

McCloskey, 89, recently earned a Guinness world record for the longest career as a grave digger, spanning 70 years and counting.

McCloskey’s son, Dean, surprised his father with the honor on April 16 during a celebration that McCloskey was led to believe was a birthday party for a friend.

Hartman visited McCloskey several weeks ago after a producer at CBS read the Pharos-Tribune’s story about his achievement.

