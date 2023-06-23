Handcuffs
Friday, June 16

11:23 p.m. – Arrest, State Road 218 and 400 East, Cass County. Candice Preston, 40, of Peru, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant, possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.

Sunday

2:44 a.m. – Arrest, Wilkinson and West Market Street, Logansport. Ashley Alvarado, 22, of Logansport, was arrested for trafficking inside penal facility (level 5 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor). CCSD.

Tuesday

3:17 a.m. – Arrest, Wabash and Barron, Logansport. Isidoro Caudillo-Fernandez, 74, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony). CCSD.

6:13 p.m. – Arrest, 900 block of Helm Street, Logansport. Chantal Hudson, 37, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a minor (level 6 felony). CCSD.

8:11 p.m. – Arrest, Montgomery and Clay, Logansport. David Hood, 47, of Logansport, was arrested on an escape warrant (level 6 felony). CCSD.

Wednesday

2:45 a.m. – Arrest, 18th and Smead, Logansport. Joshua Benson, 47, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.

10:53 p.m. – Arrest, Logansport. Adria Stearns, 20, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of stolen property (level 6 felony). CCSD.

