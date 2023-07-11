Forty 4-H members were honored for a decade of membership and service during the 4-H tenure awards at the Cass County Fair Saturday night.
Each member was introduced to the audience while their 4-H activities were read the activities they were involved in and also shared advice the members would give to their younger peers.
Advice ranged from making friends and cherishing memories to not waiting until the last minute to finish a project.
Several awards were presented during the ceremony as well. Myliegh Moon and Rebecca Arvey were honored by the Cass County 4-H Dog Club. Rural King gave gift cards to all 40 members. Farm Bureau Insurance recognized Keenan Appleton and Tianna Casner for their outstanding dedication to 4-H and Jenna Roeske won the $5,000 Ted Blank Scholarship.
Appleton said it felt strange knowing the 2023 fair would be his last.
“It’s going to be weird not doing this next year but on a different note it will be nice to actually have a summer, I’d say,” he said.
Included amongst his many 4-H activities over the decade are diary goats, diary steers, poultry, food and food preservation.
One of his favorite activities, he said, was leatherworking. It was also one of the most time consuming. His one leatherworking project took 110 hours to complete.
Tianna Casner estimated she had completed 200 projects during her ten years in 4-H. Her favorite categories to work in included cake decorating, wildlife and photography.
The Lewis Cass graduate will attend Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio beginning in 2024.
She said making friends and working on communication skills was one of the most important things she has learned over the years. Learning to handle deadlines will be a valuable skill that will help her once she starts college.
“It’s bittersweet but I’m happy to still be here,” she said. “But it’s going to be weird next year not having (4-H).”
Moon said receiving her award from the Cass County Dog Club was very meaningful.
“I’ve been in 4-H for 10 years and put a lot of time and effort into it,” she said. “It’s just very special to get a scholarship like that.”
A recent graduate from Logansport High School, she’ll attend Huntington University to study agriculture business, crop production and management.
Along with dogs, she also participated in woodworking.
“4-H definitely teachers you a lot of life lessons and things that you will always use in your future,” she said.
Ayla Depoy worked with swine during her decade with 4-H. Her favorite memory: late night water fights in the pig barn.
She said 4-H flies by fast and encouraged those participating to enjoy every moment and friendship.
“I hope everyone does (4-H) and I hope all parents allow their children to do 4-H because you make a lot of memories and a lot of friendships,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.