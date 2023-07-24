In 1883, the Indiana state legislature passed a law to build hospitals in Evansville, Richmond and Logansport.
Over 280 acres were secured for the Logansport facility, which opened as the Northern Indiana Hospital for the Insane on July 1, 1888 and received 309 patients. Renamed Logansport State Hospital in 1927, it is Indiana’s oldest operating psychiatric hospital.
On Thursday, July 27, the hospital — located at 1098 South Old IN-25 — will celebrate its 135th anniversary with a ceremony at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
The campus started with an original hospital building, administration building, four ward buildings for men and four for women, a rear central building, boiler house and laundry before expansions followed over the decades.
In 1993 a new facility was built that housed most of the patients and in August 2005, the Isaac Ray Treatment Center was opened to specifically meet the needs of those patients with justice involvement. According to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration website, Logansport State Hospital is the largest hospital of the Indiana State Psychiatric Hospital Network and continues to serve as the network’s elite forensic treatment facility with 192 beds to serve our forensic patient population.
The former superintendent’s residence on the grounds is preserved as the Longcliff Museum, which is filled with exhibits detailing Logansport State Hospital history. That history includes times when ice was cut from a pond on the property and crops and livestock were raised. There were over 2,000 patients at one time.
